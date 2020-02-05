No. 18 LSU lost its first SEC game of the season to Vanderbilt, 99-90, in Memorial Coliseum, snapping the Tigers' 10-game win streak.



Trendon Watford recorded a career-high of 26 points and Emmitt Williams added 24 to go with 11 rebounds. Javonte Smart and Skylar Mays each had 15 points.

Vanderbilt's Saban Lee and Maxwell Evans each had hot hands for the Commodores, finishing with 33 and 31, respectively.

Vanderbilt shot the ball 57-percent from the field to LSU's 47-percent and hit 12 3s compared to four by the Tigers.

LSU returns to action Saturday at No. 11 Auburn.