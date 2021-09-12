LSU loses votes in both polls despite win over McNeese

Despite a 34-7 victory over McNeese Saturday night in its home opener, the LSU Tigers lost votes in the latest USA Coaches Poll released Sunday afternoon. The Tigers (1-1) received 26 votes, ranking them 38th in the country according to the coaches. LSU received 31 votes in the AP Poll, ranking them 32nd.

Coaches Poll (first place votes in parenthesis)

1. Alabama 2-0 (65)

2. Georgia 2-0 (1)

3. Oklahoma 2-0

4. Oregon 2-0

5. Texas A&M 2-0

6. Clemson 1-1

7. Iowa 2-0

8. Cincinnati 2-0

9. Florida 2-0

10. Notre Dame 2-0

11. Ohio State 1-1

12. Penn State 2-0

13. UCLA 2-0

14. Iowa State 1-1

15. Virginia Tech 2-0

16. Ole Miss 2-0

17. Wisconsin 1-1

18. Coastal Carolina 2-0

19. North Carolina 1-1

20. Auburn 2-0

21. Arizona State 2-0

22. Oklahoma State 2-0

23. BYU 2-0

24. Arkansas 2-0

25. Michigan 2-0

Associated Press Poll (first place votes in parenthesis)

1. Alabama 2-0 (60)

2. Georgia 2-0 (3)

3. Oklahoma 2-0

4. Oregon 2-0

5. Iowa 5-0

6. Clemson 1-1

7. Texas A&M 2-0

8. Cincinnati 2-0

9. Ohio State 1-1

10. Penn State 2-0

11. Florida 2-0

12. Notre Dame 2-0

13. UCLA 2-0

14. Iowa State 1-1

15. Virginia Tech 2-0

16. Coastal Carolina 2-0

17. Ole Miss 2-0

18. Wisconsin 1-1

19. Arizona State 2-0

20. Arkansas 2-0

21. North Carolina 1-1

22. Auburn 2-0

23. BYU 2-0

24. Miami 1-1

25. Michigan 2-0