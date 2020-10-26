TigerDetails - LSU LT Dare Rosenthal suspended indefinitely, Cam Wire takes starting role

As LSU navigates injury-forced quarterback uncertainty, Myles Brennan's or T.J. Finley's blindside protection has also become a position in flux.

Left tackle Dare Rosenthal has been suspended indefinitely, coach Ed Orgeron shared Monday with little additional detail.

"Dare is suspended from the team indefinitely," the coach said."I don't know when he's gonna be back. That's it."

The 6-foot-7, 327-pound redshirt sophomore from Ferriday was considered this offseason among the pivotal pieces of an offensive line replacing three NFL Draft picks and three other departed contributors.

Rosenthal, an athletic and versatile prospect for his size, began his college career as a defensive tackle before shifting his focus to offense, where Orgeron and company viewed him as an intriguing left tackle with a professional ceiling.

He participated in six games in 2019, including three starts, and was quickly slotted into a starting role for this season.

But he's now missed two of the Tigers' past three games, with Cam Wire excelling in his first two career starts in his place.

"I'm very impressed with Cam," Orgeron said. "When we recruited Cam, he was probably about 270, 280. We knew he'd gain weight, but he had quick feet. He's gotten better and better and better. He's playing pretty well right now, so, yeah, Cam is our starting left tackle."

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound athlete from nearby East Ascension has played in all four of LSU's games and started both victories.

Six-foot-5, 287-pound redshirt freshman Charles Turner will serve as second-string left tackle behind Wire, who Orgeron said is "banged up a little bit" following a 52-24 defeat of South Carolina.

The Tigers (2-2) travel to Auburn (3-2) this weekend.