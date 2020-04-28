LSU filled yet another spot via grad transfer with a pledge from Ivy League first-team guard Liam Shanahan, by way of Harvard University, according to a source.

Shanahan was a wanted man, but elected to spend his final year of collegiate football playing in Baton Rouge, which was welcomed news for LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and offensive line coach James Cregg.

Shanahan achieved great success both on the field and off while attending Harvard. His 2019 accolades looks more like a resume for a graduate in line for a position at a Fortune 500 company.