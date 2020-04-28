LSU makes a big move, reels in Harvard grad-transfer OL Liam Shanahan
LSU filled yet another spot via grad transfer with a pledge from Ivy League first-team guard Liam Shanahan, by way of Harvard University, according to a source.
Shanahan was a wanted man, but elected to spend his final year of collegiate football playing in Baton Rouge, which was welcomed news for LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and offensive line coach James Cregg.
Shanahan achieved great success both on the field and off while attending Harvard. His 2019 accolades looks more like a resume for a graduate in line for a position at a Fortune 500 company.
-2019 All-Ivy League first team
-Phil Steele all-Ivy League first-team selection
-2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society
-Academic All-Ivy League
-New England Football Writers Division I All-New England Team
-All-ECAC second team
-Joseph E. Wolf Award (top interior lineman)
-Phil Steele preseason all-Ivy League first-team selection
Shanahan becomes the second grad-transfer this cycle for LSU, with North Dakota State standout linebacker Jabril Cox recently electing to spend his final season in Baton Rouge.