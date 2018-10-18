LSU makes its move on 2019 Georgia CB Jay Ward
LSU extended an offer to Kentucky cornerback commit Jay Ward on Thursday, following the decommitment of Marcus Banks earlier in the week.
The 6-feet-1, 175-pound prospect took to Twitter to share this news, with the caption "ALL GLORY TO GOD ......Extremely Blessed and Honored, to receive my 20th offer from Louisiana State University."
ALL GLORY TO GOD 🙏🏾 ......Extremely Blessed and Honored, to receive my 20th offer from Louisiana State University 🐯 #GeauxTigers @CCPackersFball @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/908kwQdN3n— JAY WARD (@JWARD_4) October 18, 2018