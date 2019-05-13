After salvaging a series that was completely dominated by No. 4 Arkansas this past weekend, LSU baseball made significant drops in the polls, but are still in the top-25 across the board.

The Tigers, after losing five in a row including being outscored 25-10 in games one and two against the Razorbacks, needed an eighth inning rally to win the series finale 3-2 on Saturday, propelled by Antoine Duplantis’ ninth homerun of the year.

Here’s where LSU stands heading into the final week of the season:

— Baseball America: 22 (16)

— D1 Baseball: 19 (15)

— Perfect Game: 20 (15)

Other SEC schools ranked in the top-25 consist of Vanderbilt (2), Arkansas (4), Mississippi State (5), Georgia (6), Ole Miss (17) and Texas A&M (18).

LSU has a busy last week at home if it wants to put itself back into contention to host a regional series. Following a midweek game against UNO on Tuesday, the Tigers will host a three game series with Auburn starting on Thursday.