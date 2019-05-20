The Tigers, who sit on the bubble of hosting a regional, were able to gain some ground in solidifying their position by making a small move up in the latest polls.

Here’s where LSU sits in the polls as it heads to Hoover for the SEC Championship:

—Baseball America: No. 16

—D1Baseball: No. 16

—Perfect Game: No. 18

If LSU has a good showing by winning a few games this week, the chances only grow that a regional host is the likely outcome. An early exit on Tuesday would make it more interesting but not a foregone conclusion Baton Rouge would host a playoff series.

After a five game losing streak left many questions by the Tiger faithful a few weeks back, LSU was able to respond by winning four of its last five contests to finish the season strong.

The Tigers leave for Hoover Monday afternoon as the five seed and will take on 12 seed South Carolina Tuesday night.