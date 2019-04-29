Following a 3-1 week that left LSU still a few games back of Arkansas for first place in the SEC West, the Tigers were able to make a slight jump in the polls.

Here is how LSU fared when the polls were released Monday morning:

—Baseball America: 12 (14)

— D1 Baseball: 12 (13)

— Perfect Game: 9 (9)

The Tigers don’t have any midweek games this week with their next opportunity coming against Ole Miss for a three game home series starting Friday. The Rebels and Tigers have the same SEC record (13-8) heading into the matchup.