TigerDetails - LSU makes top 3 for 5-star RB Camar Wheaton

LSU makes top 3 for 5-star RB Camar Wheaton
Fresh off the "Sooner Summit" over the weekend, Texas five-star running back Camar Wheaton released his top three schools early Tuesday morning.
The final three are Oklahoma, Alabama and LSU.
"I'm coming closer to decisions," Wheaton recently told Rivals.
Wheaton is the nation's No. 1 back and the top overall player in the Lone Star State.
Sorry for the wait & the small error ... official top 3 pic.twitter.com/XtmhxjtcJp— Camar Wheaton (@CamarWheaton) August 25, 2020
Oklahoma five-star quarterback commitment Caleb Williams and his dad put together a recruiting weekend with multiple other high-profile recruits being dubbed as the "Sooner Summit."
Currently, Wheaton's FutureCast sits at 86 percent to Oklahoma.