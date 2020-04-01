Ed Orgeron recently said recruiting is going well for LSU despite the dead period due to the coronavirus.

“Its actually better, they’re all home, they’re bored,” he told 104.5 ESPN Tuesday. “They Facetime you back. They hit you on Twitter. I’m able to talk to recruits all day on the phone. I come in the office and get my computer and I go home and watch all my recruits. I get to text them, they call me back. It's been tremendous as far as being able to contact recruits because they're at home and bored and they want to talk to you."

On Wednesday morning, Monkell Goodwine, one of the best defensive lineman in the country, released his top five schools on Instagram: Maryland, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU and Penn State.

Of the five schools, LSU is the only school he has not been to whether on an unofficial visit or at a school camp. The Tigers were supposed to get a visit but that's on hold now until the virus pandemic is sorted out.

The Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy prospect is ranked by Rivals at the No. 25 recruit in the country, No. 1 in the state of Maryland and No. 4-ranked strongside defensive end in the nation.