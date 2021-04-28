LSU making strong push for a 2022 Texas A&M commitment
It was the offer Isaiah Sategna has been waiting for.The Texas A&M commitment received a scholarship opportunity from LSU Director of Scouting Jon Randall Belton Tuesday morning then spoke to gener...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news