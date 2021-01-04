TigerDetails - LSU meeting with Panthers QB coach Jake Peetz, assistant DJ Mangas: report

LSU is set to meet with Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz and offensive assistant DJ Mangas this week, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Ed Orgeron is targeting Peetz as the offensive coordinator and Mangas, who was at LSU during the historic 2019 run as an offensive analyst, as the passing game coordinator.

Both Peetz and Mangas worked under offensive coordinator Joe Brady at Carolina.

"Peetz leaves tonight for a meeting with LSU that will stretch into tomorrow," National Insider for NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported.

Peetz was named the quarterbacks coach under Panthers new head coach Matt Rhule in January 2020. During the 2019 season, he was the Panthers running backs coach and helped Christian McCaffrey put together a record-breaking season.

Peetz has 10 years of NFL experience, spending 2008-12 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, 2014 with the Washington Redskins and 2015-17 with the Oakland Raiders.