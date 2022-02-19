LSU men lose double-digit lead to fall, 77-75, at South Carolina

LSU couldn't protect a double-digit lead as South Carolina battled back in the second half — or find an answer when its host finally took control.

Two final opportunities to salvage the afternoon came up empty in the final seconds, and the Tigers (19-8, 7-7) fell, 77-75, in Columbia, S.C.

The loss was the program's first in more than two years when leading by more than 10 points.

LSU led Auburn by 15 points in the first half Feb. 8, 2020, and 12 at halftime before falling, 91-90, in overtime.

The Gamecocks (16-10, 7-7) wouldn't need the extra period to spoil the Tigers' 14-point first-half and 11-point second-half advantages.

Redshirt junior guard Jermaine Couisnard caught fire en route to a career-high 33 points to pull South Carolina back to the Tigers' heels and begin turning up the pressure.

And an LSU turnover near midcourt set up an emphatic go-ahead dunk by freshman forward Ta'Quan Woodley with 7:51 to play for the Gamecocks' first lead in more than 30 minutes of game time.

The teams traded leads four more times in the final minutes until South Carolina converted a similar takeaway into a quick layup by senior guard Erik Stevenson with 1:38 left to extend its edge to 76-73.

LSU missed its three remaining field goal attempts — managing just a pair of Eric Gaines free-throws — over three possessions before then having a last court-long inbound heave deflected away for a 15th turnover.

The Tigers finished 28-for-63 (44.4 percent) from the field, including 6-for-20 (30.0 percent) from beyond the arc, and 13-for-22 (59.1 percent) from the free-throw line.

LSU had entered the weekend seeking a fourth-straight win for the first time since opening SEC play, but instead suffered a fifth loss in its past six road games.

Sophomore forward Tari Eason finished with a team-high 21 points and 10 rebounds in his fourth-straight 20-point performance.

Senior forward Darius Days added 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 4-for-8 from 3-point range, and six rebounds.

Sophomore forward Mwani Wilkinson had eight points and four rebounds, and freshman center Efton Reid and freshman guard Brandon Murray chipped in eight points each and four and three rebounds, respectively.

Senior guard Xavier Pinson scored seven points and dished out eight assists.

The Tigers return to the action Wednesday at 8 p.m. at No. 4 Kentucky (22-5, 11-3) before hosting Missouri (10-16, 4-9) next weekend.