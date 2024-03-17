LSU Men's Basketball made one of the largest jumps in conference win total from one year to the next that we've seen in quite a while, going from two conference wins in 2023 to nine conference wins in 2024. The Tigers didn't do quite enough to make the March Madness Tournament, but they have earned themselves a NIT bid and will host the first round of the tournament thanks to the new rules put in place this season.



“We are excited about the opportunity to continue our season in the NIT this week,” said LSU Basketball Head Coach Matt McMahon. “Our players and coaches are looking forward to playing in front of our fans in the PMAC on Tuesday. We have great respect for North Texas and look forward to preparing for our first-round game. We invite all of our LSU fans, students, former players, and community to join us on Tuesday night in creating a home court advantage in Baton Rouge.” — LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon

Advertisement