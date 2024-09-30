Advertisement

Published Sep 30, 2024
LSU Men's Basketball gains major 2025 commitment
Default Avatar
Luke Hubbard  •  Death Valley Insider
Analyst
Twitter
@clukehubbard

Matt McMahon and the LSU Men's Basketball program are having a very nice start to their week. On Monday morning, 2025 four-star shooting guard, Mazi Mosley, announced that he has committed to the Tigers.

Mosley, a 6-foot-4, 170-pound SG, ranks as Rivals's 40th overall player and the 11th best SG in the 2025 class. The Florida native played his high school basketball at the illustrious Montverde Academy, which has produced some of the best basketball talent in the country with players such as RJ Barrett, D'Angelo Russell, and every LSU fan's favorite player, Ben Simmons.

This is the second time in as many years that McMahon has dipped into the Montverde well. In 2024, the Tigers received a commitment from Curtis Givens, who is entering his freshman season this year and is expected to have a decent size roll on this year's squad.

Mosley previously took visits to USC, Michigan and Iowa before visiting LSU. He held offers from some of the country's top programs such as Kansas, UConn and Kentucky, but in the end, it was McMahon and the Tigers who came out on top.

Mosley joins fellow four-star and top-65 player, Matt Gihool, as the Tigers only 2025 commits thus far. However, don't expect the Tigers to stop now. McMahon has talked about wanting to build through the high school ranks, and his 2024 class had four commits, so there's more to come in next year's class.

