LSU men's basketball picked to finish third in SEC preseason poll

The defending SEC champion LSU men's basketball team was picked to finish third in the league this season, according to the preseason poll released Tuesday.

Coach Will Wade's squad followed Kentucky and Florida in the predicted order of finish and was followed by Auburn and Tennessee to round out the top five.

The forecast reflects the votes of a panel of both SEC and national media members surveyed by the league.

LSU was projected to finish sixth in the league last season, behind Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida, before finishing a combined 5-2 against those opponents en route to the outright regular-season title.

Florida senior forward Kerry Blackshear, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, earned Preseason SEC Men's Basketball Player of the Year recognition.

LSU senior guard Skylar Mays was among nine players to earn votes for the honor.

The University Lab product was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team.


Predicted Order Of Finish

1. Kentucky

2. Florida

3. LSU

4. Auburn

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. Mississippi State

8. Ole Miss

9. Georgia

10. South Carolina

11. Arkansas

12. Texas A&M

13. Missouri

14. Vanderbilt


Preseason Teams

First Team All-SEC

Kerry Blackshear - Florida

Anthony Edwards - Georgia

Ashton Hagans - Kentucky

Breein Tyree - Ole Miss

Reggie Perry - Mississippi State


Second Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr. - Alabama

Isaiah Joe - Arkansas

Andrew Nembhard - Florida

Tyrese Maxey - Kentucky

EJ Montgomery - Kentucky

Skylar Mays - LSU

Lamonté Turner - Tennessee


SEC Player of the Year

Kerry Blackshear - Florida

Women's basketball

LSU's women were predicted to finish No. 8 in the conference.

South Carolina topped the preseason list after finishing second in the league standings last season, followed by Texas A&M and reigning champion Mississippi State.

Kentucky and Arkansas rounded out the top five, followed by Tennessee and Auburn.

Texas A&M junior guard Chennedy Carter dominated the Preseason Women's Basketball Player of the Year poll with 14 of the 17 votes after becoming just the second player in history to lead back-to-back NCAA tournaments in scoring.

LSU senior forward Ayana Mitchell earned Preseason All-SEC First-Team recognition.


Predicted Order of Finish

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Mississippi State

Kentucky

Arkansas

Tennessee

Auburn

LSU

Missouri

Georgia

Alabama

Florida

Ole Miss

Vanderbilt


Preseason Teams

First-Team All-SEC

Chelsea Dungee - Arkansas

Rhyne Howard - Kentucky

Ayana Mitchell - LSU

Tyasha Harris - South Carolina

Chennedy Carter - Texas A&M


Second-Team All-SEC

Unique Thompson - Auburn

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan - South Carolina

Rennia Davis - Tennessee

Ciera Johnson - Texas A&M

Mariella Fasoula - Vanderbilt


SEC Player of the Year

Chennedy Carter - Texas A&M

