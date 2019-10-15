The defending SEC champion LSU men's basketball team was picked to finish third in the league this season, according to the preseason poll released Tuesday.

Coach Will Wade's squad followed Kentucky and Florida in the predicted order of finish and was followed by Auburn and Tennessee to round out the top five.

The forecast reflects the votes of a panel of both SEC and national media members surveyed by the league.

LSU was projected to finish sixth in the league last season, behind Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida, before finishing a combined 5-2 against those opponents en route to the outright regular-season title.

Florida senior forward Kerry Blackshear, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, earned Preseason SEC Men's Basketball Player of the Year recognition.

LSU senior guard Skylar Mays was among nine players to earn votes for the honor.

The University Lab product was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team.





Predicted Order Of Finish

1. Kentucky

2. Florida

3. LSU

4. Auburn

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. Mississippi State

8. Ole Miss

9. Georgia

10. South Carolina

11. Arkansas

12. Texas A&M

13. Missouri

14. Vanderbilt





Preseason Teams

First Team All-SEC

Kerry Blackshear - Florida

Anthony Edwards - Georgia

Ashton Hagans - Kentucky

Breein Tyree - Ole Miss

Reggie Perry - Mississippi State





Second Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr. - Alabama

Isaiah Joe - Arkansas

Andrew Nembhard - Florida

Tyrese Maxey - Kentucky

EJ Montgomery - Kentucky

Skylar Mays - LSU

Lamonté Turner - Tennessee





SEC Player of the Year

Kerry Blackshear - Florida