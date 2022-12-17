Say this about first-year LSU men’s head basketball coach Matt McMahon.

His team knows how to win close games.

On the other hand, he surely doesn’t prefer his green and growing squad to put themselves in position where the last six minutes decides the outcome.

After 17 lead changes and 9 ties, a 14-3 spurt in a 3:08 span late in the game gave the Tigers just enough cushion to slip past Wofford 89-81 Saturday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

North Carolina State transfer guard Cam Hayes, making his second LSU start, scored a season-high 25 points as the Tigers improved to 10-1.

Murray State transfer forward KJ Williams scored 18 points, hitting a huge 3-pointer in the final 90 seconds after Wofford had cut the lead to 4 points.

Also, sophomore guard Adam Miller broke a streak of 19 straight 3-point misses by hitting back-to-back 3’s in LSU’s rally that put the Tigers in command. He finished with 14 points.

Both teams shot better than 50 percent, LSU finished at 54.7 (35 of 64) including 67.7 percent (21 of 31) in the second half. Wofford hit 51.7 (31 of 60) including 55.2 (16 of 29 in the second half).

Also, both teams hit 11 3’s with LSU 11 of 27 (40.7 percent) and Wofford 11 of 26 (42.3 percent).

“If you enjoy offense, 3-point shooting and a lot of points, it was a good game to watch,” McMahon said. “On the offensive end, it was clearly our most performance on the season.

“We played the right way offensively in the second half. We moved the ball side-to-side, (used) a lot of great screens. We had 13 assists on our 21 baskets.”

Four of Wofford’s five starters scored in double figures. Forwards Corey Hightower (25 points) and Kelton Talford (23 points) combined for 48 points, including 7 of 12 3-pointers by Hightower.

Wofford fell to 5-7 but coach Mark Prosser was extremely proud of his team.

“I told our guys to walk out of here with their heads held high,” Prosser said. “We worked very hard.”

LSU plays again at home on Wednesday against East Tennessee State. It’s the Tigers’ final non-conference game before they open SEC action at home vs. Arkansas on Dec. 28.