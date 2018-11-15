A settlement has been reached between LSU and former head football coach Les Miles.





The two sides agreed to a one-time payment of $1.5 million instead of the remaining $6.5 million owed to the longtime coach over the next four years (2023) per the original agreement. Negotiations between LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva and Miles’ representation has been ongoing for several weeks, but a resolution was reached on Thursday.





“It’s time for both parties to move forward,” said Alleva. “One of the challenges of the buyout that was in place was there just wasn’t a lot of incentive to move on to other things. We were looking to provide that and Coach Miles and his representatives also were ready. It was a mutually agreed upon goal and a very positive process from beginning to end.





“Coach Miles has always been positive about our program and has consistently supported our student-athletes and our coaches,” said Alleva. “He will always be part of the great history of LSU football and I wish him and his family nothing but the very best.”





Miles is reportedly a candidate for the vacant Kansas job, and could be in play for several other openings across college football this year.



