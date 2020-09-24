TigerDetails - LSU, Mississippi State open new seasons, eras | Tiger Pride Podcast

The long-awaited and once-doubted SEC football season is finally upon us.

And, in Baton Rouge, the 2020 schedule opens with a first look at a pair of new eras.

Mississippi State visits Tiger Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with its eccentric, pirate-loving new head coach Mike Leach and Stanford transfer K.J. Costello leading the offense.

Junior quarterback Myles Brennan meanwhile finally takes over the LSU offense, with a slew of fresh faces all over the field for the reigning national champions.

Mark Clements of 225 Magazine and Jerit Roser of Tiger Details express thanks for the return of SEC football and break down the key storylines and matchups on deck in this week's Tiger Pride Podcast.

Check out the episode — now available in the video format below or on audio via Spotify and Overcast among other platforms

And make sure to subscribe to ensure you don't miss any of the conversations, information and general shenanigans.