TigerDetails - LSU-Missouri postponed due to COVID-19; Tigers will face Ole Miss Saturday

Staff report

The LSU at Missouri men’s basketball game scheduled for January 9 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

With the South Carolina at Ole Miss game scheduled for Jan. 9 also postponed, the LSU at Ole Miss game originally scheduled for Feb. 17 will now be played at 8:30 pm ET on Jan. 9 and will be available on SEC Network.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

