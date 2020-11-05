TigerDetails - LSU moves on from Auburn loss looking for positivity | Tiger Pride Podcast

Any optimism for seeming progress by LSU evaporated swiftly this past week as all four wheels came all the way off at Auburn.

The purple-and-gold Tigers suffered their worst loss since 1996 and worst loss to an unranked team since the inception of the AP Poll in 1936.

All with an undefeated No. 2 Alabama next on deck Nov. 14 after the teams' bye week.

How can the Tigers find some reasons for optimism or confidence moving into the second half of their season?

Mark Clements of 225 Magazine and Baton Rouge Business Report and Jerit Roser of Tiger Details talk about some of the state of the union — with an even tougher stretch looming — in this week's Tiger Pride Podcast.

Check out the episode in the video below, or on audio via Spotify among other platforms.

