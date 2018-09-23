LSU continues to ascend.

After defeating Louisiana Tech, 38-21, on Saturday in Tiger Stadium, LSU moved to No. 5 in the AP Poll. It’s the highest mark under coach Ed Orgeron in his two-year tenure.

LSU opened the season at No. 25 and has beaten a pair of top-10 opponents in No. 8 Miami and No. 7 Auburn. The team boasts a perfect 4-0 record with a 2-0 mark at home and 1-0 mark in SEC play.

The Tigers welcome conference rival into town on Saturday. The game is set to kickoff at 8:15 p.m. CT.

Alabama remains No. 1 in the AP Poll followed by Georgia (2), Clemson (3) and Ohio State (4). LSU leapfrogged Oklahoma, which is ranked No. 6. Clemson was the only other team besides the Crimson Tide to receive a vote for No. 1.

Elsewhere in the poll, Kentucky and Texas debuted in the top 20. Kentucky knocked off Mississippi State on Saturday, while Texas defeated TCU at home.

Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, TCU and Boston College all dropped from the ranking after poor performances this past weekend.