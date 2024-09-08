Week two of the college football season brought a few shifts in the latest AP Top 25, with LSU making a modest move up the rankings. The Tigers climbed two spots to No. 16 after a 44-21 victory over Nicholls State. While LSU didn't win in the fashion that most Tiger fans would have hoped, LSU's performance was strong enough to impress voters and boost their standing following Week two.

Here's how the rest of the AP Top 25 shakes out.