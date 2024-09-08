LSU moves up to No. 16 in latest AP Top 25
Week two of the college football season brought a few shifts in the latest AP Top 25, with LSU making a modest move up the rankings. The Tigers climbed two spots to No. 16 after a 44-21 victory over Nicholls State. While LSU didn't win in the fashion that most Tiger fans would have hoped, LSU's performance was strong enough to impress voters and boost their standing following Week two.
Here's how the rest of the AP Top 25 shakes out.
1. Georgia
2. Texas
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Missouri
7. Tennessee
8. Penn State
9. Oregon
10. Miami
11. USC
12. Utah
13. Oklahoma State
14. Kansas State
15. Oklahoma
16. LSU
17. Michigan
18. Notre Dame
19. Louisville
20. Arizona
21. Iowa State
22. Clemson
23. Nebraska
24. Boston College
25. Northern Illinois
