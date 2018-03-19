But, there was no questioning the atmosphere at the PMAC.

The PMAC was not quite about half-filled for LSU’s first-round NIT game against Louisiana-Lafayette last Wednesday.

Sparked by an obvious feud between Tigers coach Will Wade and ULL coach Bob Marlin, it was a charged environment in the building. LSU held off a late Cajuns rally for a 94-86 victory.

For the first time in four years, the Tigers won a postseason game in a national tournament. Now, LSU will try to advance to the NIT quarterfinals with a victory against Utah at the John Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday (8 p.m. Central/ESPNU).

Playing away from the PMAC has been a major issue for the Tigers this season. LSU has a 1-3 record in neutral-site games and a 3-7 record in true road games. The Tigers have lost their last eight games away from the PMAC – four by double figures.

“It was an intense environment (at the PMAC on Wednesday),” Wade said. “It was the first time when it got hot in the kitchen, we didn’t necessarily run out and hope somebody else puts the fire out. Now, we have to do that on the road. You overwhelm people on the road with spirit, connectivity and intensity.”

Winning at Utah will not be easy as the Utes have a 13-3 home record. The three teams who won at the Huntsman Center were Arizona, Arizona State and Southern California. The two Arizona schools made the NCAA tournament, while Southern Cal plays Western Kentucky in the NIT on Monday.

Like UL-Lafayette, the Utes have three transfers from other Division I schools in their rotation – point guard Justin Bibbins from Long Beach State, wing Sedrick Barefield from SMU and post player David Collette from Utah State.

Utah has a veteran team with three of its top four double-figure scorers being seniors – Bibbins (14.8), Collette (12.7) and Tyler Rawson (10.6). Barefield, who is a junior, is averaging 11.2 points per game. The Utes give up only 68 points per game. Opponents shoot 42 percent from the field against Utah.

“Utah has a very good defense,” Wade said. “They are No. 1 in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage defense and scoring defense. They play man, zone and a matchup zone. Their coach (former NBA player Larry Krystkowiak) coaches big guys very well. Their ‘four’ and ‘fives’ are very good.

“There is no easy comparison in the SEC with what they do and how they play. This will be a big challenge for us, especially going on the road.”

The size matchup appears to be a good one for the Tigers. Bibbins is 5-foot-8 – a smaller point guard like Tremont Waters. Both teams’ two starting post players are at least 6-foot-10 – Collette and Rawson for the Utes and Aaron Epps and Duop Reath for LSU.

Even though Utah starts two tall post players, it is not a good rebounding team. The Utes are getting outrebounded by one board per game. The Tigers are getting outrebounded by almost one board per game. Wade is cautiously optimistic about his team being able to hold its own rebounding.

“Their rebound numbers are as poor as ours,” Wade said. “But, they haven’t played us yet. Who knows? We just gave up 21 offensive rebounds (to ULL). We don’t take anything for granted on the backboards. Maybe Utah is somebody we can stay with on the boards.”

LSU knocked off UL-Lafayette with Waters having an average game by his standards – nine points, seven assists and five turnovers. Waters did not attempt a 3-point shot. The game against the Cajuns was Waters’ second since he suffered a broken nose.

“Tremont had surgery on Monday (two days before the ULL game) to fix his nose,” Wade said. “He was still feeling the effects of the surgery leading up to the game. He was not himself Wednesday.”

Skylar Mays also played against ULL with a broken bone in his right hand. Mays, who wears a soft cast when not playing, scored 11 points against the Cajuns. He came off the bench as Brandon Sampson started. Sampson responded with 18 points – his second highest total of the season.

The winner of the LSU-Utah game will meet the winner of Monday’s Washington-St. Mary’s game. If the Tigers beat Utah, they would play at St. Mary’s and would be home against Washington. That quarterfinal game would be played Wednesday.





Here is a breakdown of Utah and LSU.

UTAH

Record: 20-11 overall, 11-7 Pac-12 (lost to Oregon in Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals)

Record against teams in NCAA/NIT tournaments: 8-9

Team statistics

Points per game: Utah 73.4, opponents 68.4

Field goal percentage: Utah 45.6, opponents 41.7

Rebounding margin: -1.0

Assist/turnover ratio: 1.3

Top players

Justin Bibbins, 5-8, senior point guard: 14.8 points, 4.7 assists per game

David Collette, 6-10, senior post player: 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds per game

Tyler Rawson, 6-10, senior post player: 10.6 points, 6.9 rebounds per game





LSU

Record: 18-14 overall, 8-10 SEC (lost to Mississippi State in SEC tournament second round)

Record against teams in NCAA/NIT tournaments: 9-10

Team statistics

Points per game: LSU 77.8, opponents 74.0

Field goal percentage: LSU 47.7, opponents 45.1

Rebounding margin: -0.6

Assist/turnover ratio: 1.2

Top players

Tremont Waters, 5-10, freshman point guard: 15.8 points, 5.9 assists per game

Duop Reath, 6-11, senior post player: 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds per game

Skylar Mays, 6-4, sophomore wing: 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds per game