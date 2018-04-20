It is no secret as to why LSU’s RPI is at an unusual high mark (47) as the second half of the Southeastern Conference schedule begins this weekend.

The Tigers are not projected to be a regional host team with six weeks remaining before the NCAA tournament bracket is released because they have been a bad team away from The Box.

LSU’s road woes continued Wednesday when its late-inning comeback at Tulane was wasted. The Tigers scored six runs over the last three innings to take a 9-7 lead over the Green Wave.

However, LSU relievers Devin Fontenot and Matthew Beck could get just one out in the bottom of the ninth before Tulane scored three times to take a 10-9 victory. So, the Tigers are not going into Friday’s game against South Carolina at Founder’s Park (6 p.m. Central/SEC Digital Network) on a high note.

LSU is tied for third with Vanderbilt and Georgia in the overall SEC standings with a 9-6 record. The Tigers trail Western Division-leading Arkansas by only one game. However, four midweek losses away from home at the hands of in-state teams have not helped LSU’s body of work.

In addition, the Tigers have lost their first two road series in the SEC – against Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, which sits right behind them in the Western Division. If LSU is going to improve its credentials to be a regional host team, it must start winning on the road. The Tigers will go to Ole Miss next weekend.

“You have to treat playing on the road like nothing is different,” said junior outfielder Antoine Duplantis, who is batting .395 in the ten games away from The Box. “You must embrace playing on the road You must embrace the fans being against you.”

Duplantis is the only Tigers regular who is batting higher than .300 away from home. In fact, Jake Slaughter is the only other LSU starter who is hitting higher than .250 in road and/or neutral site games. Slaughter is hitting .280. As a team, the Tigers have a .227 batting average in the games not at The Box.

One veteran who is scuffling on the road is sophomore centerfielder Zach Watson. In nine games away from home, Watson is batting only .167 with just two runs batted in. One can tell playing on the road is bothering Watson.

“Going on the road is hard,” Watson said. “You not only are playing the other team, but you are playing in a different field. You have to adjust to the new field. I know I have to step it up on the road. It’s been a little difficult for me. But, that’s no excuse. I have to do better on the road.”

Zack Hess, who will be the starting pitcher Friday against Gamecocks, lost to Vanderbilt and beat Texas A&M in his two road starts. Hess has allowed four runs and eight hits in 11.1 innings in those two outings.

“We have guys banged up this year,” Hess said. “So, we have a lot of guys who are playing in the SEC environment on the road for the first time. It didn’t show up last year because we had so many veteran players. Other than people cheering against you rather than for you, there is no difference on the road.”

LSU was three outs away from winning a second straight game with a huge ninth-inning rally at Tulane on Wednesday. The Tigers are 2-8 away from The Box with seven of the defeats coming by one or two runs.

“We just need to finish out ball games,” Hess said. “Wednesday’s game was similar to Sunday’s game which we won. That is the nature of the beast. We made another rally Wednesday, but we were not able to finish it off.”

Tigers coach Paul Mainieri is not worried about a hangover from that defeat when they go against South Carolina. LSU has won its last three series played against the Gamecocks in Columbia.

“I thought the Tulane game was a great game,” Mainieri said. “We scored nine runs. In the first five innings, we had a three-run inning and in the other three innings we hit missiles for the last out with runners in scoring position.

“Our starting pitcher (AJ Labas) had a bad inning and our relievers had two bad innings. I wished our team had won the game. But, what’s done is done. There will be no lasting effect on our morale or confidence. South Carolina is a place where we’re comfortable playing.”





Here are the statistics for LSU players in games away from The Box.

POSITION PLAYERS

Nick Coomes: 12 AB, 2 R, 5 H, 2 RBI, .417 BA

Antoine Duplantis: 38 AB, 6 R, 15 H, 6 RBI, .395 BA

Nick Webre: 8 AB, 0 R, 3 H, 0 RBI, .375 BA

Jake Slaughter: 25 AB, 4 R, 7 H, 4 RBI, .280 BA

Beau Jordan: 36 AB, 2 R, 9 H, 3 RBI, .250 BA

Daniel Cabrera: 29 AB, 4 R, 6 H, 4 RBI, .207 BA

Austin Bain: 35 AB, 2 R, 7 H, 3 RBI, .200 BA

Bryce Jordan: 16 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 1 RBI, .188 BA

Zach Watson: 36 AB, 3 R, 6 H, 2 RBI, .167 BA

Hunter Feduccia: 24 AB, 2 R, 4 H, 1 RBI, .167 BA

Brandt Broussard: 20 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 1 RBI, .150 BA

Chris Reid: 15 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 RBI, .133 BA

Hal Hughes: 27 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 1 RBI, .111 BA

TEAM: 321 AB, 32 R, 73 H, 29 RBI, .227 BA

PITCHERS

Taylor Petersen: 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 0.00 ERA

John Kodros: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 0.00 ERA

Matthew Beck: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 K, 2.08 ERA

Austin Bain: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 2.70 ERA

Zack Hess: 11.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 8 K, 3.18 ERA

Cam Sanders: 5.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, 3.18 ERA

Ma’Khail Hilliard: 11 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 12 K, 3.27 ERA

Todd Peterson: 8.1 IP, 11 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, 4.32 ERA

Nick Bush: 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 4.50 ERA

Devin Fontenot: 6 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 K, 4.50 ERA

AJ Labas: 11.1 IP, 16 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, 6.35 ERA

Caleb Gilbert: 7.2 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, 8.22 ERA

Trent Vietmeier: 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, 12.00 ERA

TEAM: 77 IP, 77 H, 43 R, 41 ER, 31 BB, 78 K, 4.79 ERA