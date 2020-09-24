Every great story has a beginning.

Joe Burrow's legendary tenure as LSU's starting quarterback began 11-for-24 for 140 yards Sept. 2, 2018, against an, in retrospect, overrated Miami.

A slight pregame scuffle with the Hurricanes might be the most lasting image from one of the worst statistical evenings of the eventual Heisman winner's two record-setting years in purple and gold.

Now, as his successor, Myles Brennan, and the No. 6 Tigers open a new season, they are trying their best to limit comparisons and contrasts to their national championship predecessors.

But the bigger picture of that historic run and the path there could also provide some relevant wisdom.