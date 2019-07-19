LSU knew they wanted a tight end in the 2020 class ultimately zeroing in on Colorado's Kole Taylor, who reciprocated Friday evening with a live announcement on KKCO 11.

Taylor chose LSU over a slew offers, but his top three comprised of Colorado, his in-state school, and Penn State.

Taylor visited LSU earlier in the summer and gave glowing reviews. The persistence of Steve Ensminger and staff allowed the Tigers to surpass the Nittany Lions, the team believed to be the leader for Taylor just a couple of months ago.

LSU signed one tight end in the 2019 class in junior college transfer T.K. McClendon and freshman Devonta Lee is also expected to get considerable looks there early in fall practices.

LSU sat a No. 3 in the Rivals' Team Rankings prior to Taylor's pledge and it is likely they will surpass Clemson for the No. 2 position, and possibly Alabama at No. 1.



