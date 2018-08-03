The mystery over who will don No. 18 for the Tigers in 2018 is over.

Senior tight end Foster Moreau will wear the history jersey for LSU, the team announced on Friday night after its players reported back to campus on Friday and underwent a series of team meeting. LSU begins its fall camp on Saturday morning.

Moreau, who prepped at Jesuit High School in New Orleans, received a committable offer from former coach Les Miles on National Signing Day back in 2015. Since then, the former 2-star recruit has been a mainstay on the Tigers' offense, reeling in 30 catches for 357 yards and 4 touchdowns the past two seasons. He set career-highs in both of those statistical categories in 2017.

The No. 18 jersey was worn by senior fullback J.D. Moore and defensive lineman Christian LaCouture in 2017. The jersey symbolizes character, which fits Moreau -- a notorious leader in the locker room -- well.

Over the years, famous Tigers such as Matt Mauck, Jacob Hester, Richard Dickson, Richard Murphy, Brandon Taylor, Bennie Logan, Lamin Barrow, Terrence Magee, Tre'Davious White, LaCouture and Moore have all worn No. 18.