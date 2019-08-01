LSU announced multiple No. 18 jerseys for just the second occasion in the tradition's 20-season history — but not without an interesting footnote.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson earned the distinction this season, the team announced Thursday evening via Twitter.

But the NCAA rule book "strongly recommends" offensive linemen wear numbers ranging from 50 to 79.

The Tigers' video release showed Cushenberry wearing his No. 79, but with an "18" patch on his left shoulder.

Regardless of this technicality, the junior duo joins former fullback J.D. Moore and defensive lineman Christian LaCouture, who both garnered the honor in 2017, in the LSU tradition.

Cushenberry was repeatedly praised in 2018 as the Tigers' most consistent performer on the offensive line.

He started all 13 games for a group in flux for much of the season and led all players up front with 973 snaps.

Chaisson appeared poised for a huge sophomore season in 2018 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in the opener against Miami.

He played in 12 games as a freshman in 2017, including three starts, two sacks and 27 tackles.

The tradition began with quarterback Matt Mauck from 2000 to 2003, followed by running back Jacob Hester for the next four years.

The complete list of LSU players to wear No. 18 since this tradition began includes:

QB Matt Mauck — 2000-03

RB Jacob Hester — 2004-07

TE Richard Dickson — 2008-09

RB Richard Murphy — 2010

DB Brandon Taylor — 2011

DT Bennie Logan — 2012

LB Lamin Barrow — 2013

RB Terrence Magee — 2014

CB Tre'Davious White — 2015-16

DL Christian LaCouture — 2017

FB J.D. Moore — 2017

TE Foster Moreau — 2018