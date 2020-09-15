TigerDetails - LSU nears season 'very healthy' after 'most' players had, overcame COVID-19

The NCAA football schedule has featured more opt-outs and adjustments thus far than LSU's defensive line.

Louisiana Tech, TCU, Virginia Tech and BYU have been among the programs to cancel or postpone games as a result of varying numbers of COVID-19 cases.

But coach Ed Orgeron is optimistic his Tigers are nearing their much anticipated season opener next week as healthy as they've been throughout the unusual offseason.

And he and the university's athletics staff continue to emphasize precautions to avoid further setbacks and to be prepared in the instance they do arise.

"I told the team: 'We need everybody. There's no telling what's gonna happen with the COVID,'" the coach said Tuesday. "I think that we've got a good handle of it. But once a kid gets it, the next man's got to go up.

"And Micki (Collins) comes to tell me, Jack (Marucci) comes to tell me, 'This person tested positive, this person's gonna be quarantined.' They give me the number of days, and we've got to make adjustments. Look, two weeks ago, we had everybody on our offensive line except two or three guys were out. We couldn't go any team (drills). We adjusted very well. And you've got to make adjustments. But I think most of our players — not all of our players, but most of our players — have caught it. So I think that hopefully they don't catch it again."

Shelly Mullenix, the senior associated athletic director of health and wellness, with directors of athletic training Collins and Marucci have worked proactively since the spring to help the university's student-athletes combat COVID-19.

The football team has navigated two larger or more public outbreaks since athletes returned to campus in June.

At least 30 players were quarantined that month following a cluster of positive tests associated with visits to bars in the Tigerland neighborhood.

And, as Orgeron mentioned, the majority of the offensive line, among other players, missed time two weeks ago.

"It's been a process," the coach said. "And I'm not gonna say all of 'em. But some players have caught it. I don't know the percentage. But hopefully once you catch it, you don't get it again. Now, I'm not a doctor, you know what I'm saying, but I think they've got that 90-day window. Most of the players that have caught it. W feel that they're gonna be eligible for games.

"So we look at the players that have caught it and we say, 'OK, this guy should be eligible for the game.' We look at the players that haven't caught it. We talk to them about being very, very careful so they're eligible for games. But we know that the players that haven't caught it, we have to have some backups in their position ready in case they catch it. So we're looking at our roster in that manner."

As with other viruses, an infected individuals' immune system produces antibodies to fight the coronavirus and help resist reinfection.

Doctors have reported the antibodies lasting for approximately three months, although, as with all COVID-19 knowledge, that information has been questioned by other sources.

But Orgeron feels that the Tigers are in better position now than ever as their Sept. 26 date with Mississippi State approaches.

"We feel like we're very healthy," he said. "I do believe we have about three or four guys that have the COVID now and not a lot of guys in quarantine. I think we're probably better off than we've been all camp right now going into the season. Obviously we have to be really careful. But I think that Shelly and Micki and Jack have done a tremendous job of keeping us on track and our guys feel good."

And the coaches and players are clearly eager to begin competition.

"It feels good," Orgeron said of lead-up to the opener. "It feels odd to be watching teams and your team's not playing. I kind of feel lost a little bit, like 'Should I be here? I feel like I should be in a stadium coaching.'"

Orgeron laughed when asked whether he might instruct junior quarterback Myles Brennan to entirely isolate himself outside of football to avoid any issues.

"You know what, I haven't told him that, but it's a good idea, and I think he's done that, to be honest with you," Orgeron said. "I think these guys are very smart with what they're doing off the field, wearing a mask, but I think Myles is a very private person. He's mature. His parents have raised him well. I think he's all set. But you know what, ain't no telling how you catch it. We don't know how they catch it. We just try to prevent it. He wears a mask all the time. I know he goes home, he's by himself at home. He just goes home and comes to work, and hopefully that's all he does."

All SEC teams are scheduled to kick off their adjusted, all-conference schedule Sept. 26.

Orgeron hopes that offers a level playing field after watching college and professional teams struggle some with conditioning and execution early in their seasons — including some college teams appearing at a disadvantage early in games against opponents to have played the week prior.

"I watched some games this week, and I saw some rustiness," the coach said. "Think about the NFL guys. They're pros, and you could tell that it wasn't the same level of play. I do believe that it helps that we're both playing our first game.

"You know, we don't know what Mississippi State's gonna do. We're looking at what he's done in the past, but we don't know exactly what they're gonna do because it could be bread new. I'm sure there's gonna be some adjustments to be made. They've got a new quarterback. We have to make in-game adjustments just like any first game, but I do believe our team is gonna be ready to play.

"I'm glad we're playing at home. Although there's gonna be how many fans, I think any time you're playing at home it's an advantage for us. We're just ready to hit somebody else, to be honest with you."