In Mainieri’s previous 11 seasons, the Tigers qualified for the league tournament nine times. Only once in those nine tournaments did LSU lose more games than it won – 1-2 in 2012. The Tigers have won six SEC tournament titles – going unbeaten in capturing four of those championships.

In LSU’s two other tournament appearances under Mainieri, it lost in the semifinals – both times to Florida. So, the Tigers have been beaten just six times in their nine tournament trips to Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium.

In nearly all of those years, LSU was simply positioning itself for a national seed. Only in 2010 did the Tigers need a successful run to reach the NCAA tournament. In 2010, LSU won four straight games to win the tournament and earn the SEC’s automatic bid to the NCAA tourney.

A similar situation faces the Tigers this week in Hoover. LSU needs a deep run, possibly a tournament title, to participate in a regional. After dropping two of three games at Auburn to complete the regular season, the Tigers have a RPI in the low 40s – squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble.

LSU is the poster child for a middle-of-the-pack conference team. The Tigers finished with a 15-15 conference record, which was good for a three-way tie with Auburn and Mississippi State for seventh place. Tiebreakers gave LSU a No. 8 seed and a Tuesday play-in game with the No. 9 seeded Bulldogs.

The Tigers’ conference results were a mirror image – home and away. LSU swept one series at home – against Tennessee. The Tigers needed a last-inning really to win the series finale. LSU was swept once on the road – at South Carolina. The Gamecocks rallied from six runs down to win the series finale.

The Tigers played in rubber games in their other four home SEC series. LSU won all four of those games to win the series. The Tigers played in rubber games in their other four road SEC series. LSU dropped all four of those games to lose the series.

A winning record against SEC teams is probably a must if the Tigers are going to be selected for the NCAA tournament on Memorial Day. Therefore, LSU needs to win the play-in game against Mississippi State and then stay around until Saturday’s semifinals.

The Tigers must reverse some bad trends to enjoy such a productive week at the SEC tournament. LSU lost every SEC road series for the first time since 1978 when it went 0-3 at Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama and Auburn.

The Tigers’ 4-11 conference road record was their worst since 2011 when they had the same mark. LSU’s 2010 team, which won the SEC tournament, also won just four of its 15 league road games. The Tigers 15 league victories are their fewest since 2011. LSU’s 33 overall victories are its fewest since 2007.

One should get the idea. So far, the 2018 season has not been good for the Tigers. LSU’s best series victories came against No. 5 RPI Arkansas and No. 15 RPI Texas. Of course, both of those series victories took place at The Box.

LSU came up short in their attempt to improve their body of work at Auburn. LSU received one quality start – from Ma’Khail Hilliard on Friday. As expected, LSU won that game 6-2. In the other two games, starters Zack Hess and AJ Labas lasted only three-plus innings. Auburn easily won both games.

LSU’s pitching, with the exception of Hilliard and relievers Todd Peterson and Caleb Gilbert, was horrible. The team ERA for the series was 9.72. LSU pitchers allowed 27 runs and 35 hits in 25 innings.

The LSU offense was sporadic – with a .269 batting average. No player had an outstanding series. Beau Jordan, Jake Slaughter and Zach Watson each had a team-best four hits. Beau Jordan and Austin Bain reach drove in a team-high three runs. The only LSU home runs came from Slaughter and Nick Coomes.

Prior to leaving for Auburn, Mainieri said that teams need some spectacular performances to win on the road. LSU got just one – from Hilliard. If LSU’s season is going to extend past this week, it needs quite a few players to get hot in Hoover like past individuals have done.





Here is LSU’s record in the SEC tournament under Mainieri. The Tigers did not qualify for the SEC tournament in 2007 and 2011.





2008: 4-0 (defeated Ole Miss in championship game)

2009: 5-1 (defeated Vanderbilt in championship game)

2010: 4-0 (defeated Alabama in championship game)

2012: 1-2

2013: 4-1 (defeated Vanderbilt in championship game)

2014: 4-0 (defeated Florida in championship game)

2015: 2-1

2016: 3-1

2017: 4-0 (defeated Arkansas in the championship game)