TigerDetails - LSU, new coach Kim Mulkey add Baylor transfer Hannah Gusters

Kim Mulkey didn't have to look far or wait long to make her first big recruiting splash.

LSU announced Saturday the addition of highly touted post player Hannah Gusters, who will follow the coach from Baylor.

Gusters will have a full four years of eligibility remaining after spending just one year in Waco.

"This is a great opportunity to be part of Coach Mulkey's first team at LSU and to do whatever I can to help bring out program back to the national spotlight," she said in the university's news release. "I trust Coach Mulkey, and I know what she can do. She built the Baylor program from the ground up, and I'm just excited to be a part of what she's going to do at LSU."

The 6-foot-5 former McDonald's All-American was the No. 2 rated center nationally in the 2020 recruiting class.

Gusters posted career highs of 22 points against Northwestern State and 10 rebounds against Kansas — both victories — in a freshman season in which she scored in double-digits on six occasions.

"As a McDonald's All-American, Hannah was one of the top post players coming out of high school a year ago," Mulkey said in the release. "Tiger fans will love the immediate impact her skillset brings to our front court. Hannah made tremendous strides as a freshman, and we look for her to continue that success in Baton Rouge."

Each of Mulkey's three national championship teams at Baylor was led by dominant front-court production.

Six-foot-1 Sophia Young and 6-foot-2 Steffanie Blackmon averaged 18.4 points and 15.4 points per game, respectively, to lead the 2004-05 run, as well as 9.3 rebounds and 7.9 rebounds per contest.

No other player averaged double-digit scoring or five or more rebounds per game.

Brittney Griner was among the country's most dominant and well-known players in the game when she and the Lady Bears won the 2012 crown.

The 6-foot-8 star averaged 23.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.2 blocked shots per contest en route to a long list of national awards to go with the team accomplishments.

Mulkey and company then dipped into Louisiana to recruit Kalani Brown, the daughter of former Louisiana Tech and NBA star P.J. Brown, out of Salmen High School.

The 6-foot-7 center averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots as a senior on the 2019 title team.

She paired with Texas native Lauren Cox, a 6-foot-4 forward, who averaged 13.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots to help lead the Lady Bears.

LSU was out-rebounded by an average margin of three boards per game in 2020-21 and out-scored — by a narrow 1.6 points per game — in the paint.