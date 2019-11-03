The top two in the AP Top 25 remains the same, with LSU coming in as the No. 1 team in the land and Alabama No. 2 ahead of Saturday's clash in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers retained a slight edge over Alabama, with both teams having a bye this past week.

Ohio State is still lurking, making it a tight three-team race for the top spot going into next week. It is fair to assume that the victor in the epic No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup between the two SEC West foes will claim the top spot in next week's poll.

Clemson still sits in the No. 4 position, but the trio at the top have a sizable lead over the defending national champions in points.

Penn State comes in at No. 5, setting the stage for a clash between the Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes on November 23.

SEC East power Georgia jumped to the No. 6 position after beating Florida in the world's largest cocktail party, creating an interesting scenario in next week's poll. Will the Bulldogs move ahead of the loser of LSU/Alabama, or will the pollsters see the loser of that pivotal matchup as the second best team in the SEC?

1. LSU

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Penn State

6. Georgia

7. Oregon

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Florida

11. Baylor

12. Auburn

13. Minnesotta

14. Michigan

15. Notre Dame

16. Wisconsin

17. Cincinatti

18. Iowa

19. Memphis

20. Kansas State

21. Boise State

22. Wake Forrest

23. SMU

24. San Diego State

25. Navy