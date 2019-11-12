LSU No.1 in the College Football Playoff rankings
LSU is now a consensus No. 1 team in all the meaningful polls, the most important of which, the CFP Poll, giving the Tigers the No. 1 spot on Tuesday evening.
The College Football Playoff committee moved the Tigers ahead of Ohio State this week, following the Tigers 46-41 road victory over Alabama, then the No. 3 team in the CFP rankings.
The Tigers were the No. 1 ranked team in both the AP and Coaches Poll on Sunday. Not making the top four in the CFP was the Alabama Crimson Tide, who slipped to No. 5.
No. 1 LSU
No. 2 Ohio State
No. 3 Clemson
No. 4 Georgia
No. 5 Alabama
No. 6 Oregon
No. 7 Utah
No. 8 Minnesotta
No. 9 Penn State
No. 10 Oklahoma
What this means for LSU:
LSU was a shoe-in to be No. 1 this week after logging its fourth top 10 win of the season. The biggest news for LSU fans is that Georgia is ahead of Alabama making it difficult for the Tide to jump the Tigers if they were to lose to the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game.
The Tigers still have three regular season opponents as well in Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas A&M, but those three programs are a combined 12-17 this season, making LSU huge favorites in each contest.