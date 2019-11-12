LSU is now a consensus No. 1 team in all the meaningful polls, the most important of which, the CFP Poll, giving the Tigers the No. 1 spot on Tuesday evening. The College Football Playoff committee moved the Tigers ahead of Ohio State this week, following the Tigers 46-41 road victory over Alabama, then the No. 3 team in the CFP rankings.

The Tigers were the No. 1 ranked team in both the AP and Coaches Poll on Sunday. Not making the top four in the CFP was the Alabama Crimson Tide, who slipped to No. 5. No. 1 LSU No. 2 Ohio State No. 3 Clemson No. 4 Georgia No. 5 Alabama No. 6 Oregon No. 7 Utah No. 8 Minnesotta No. 9 Penn State No. 10 Oklahoma