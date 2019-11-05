No. 1 and No. 2 will meet Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala., according to the AP and Coaches polls.

But the nation's best team will be playing more than 500 miles away, according to the only list that matters.

Ohio State (8-0) broke up the SEC love with the No. 1 position Tuesday evening in the season's first College Football Playoff rankings.

LSU (8-0, 4-0), which ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll and No. 2 in the Coaches, followed at No. 2.

"Two outstanding teams," College Football Playoff Committee chairman Rob Mullens, the athletic director at Oregon, told the ESPN broadcast crew. "We obviously recognized LSU's marquee wins against Florida and Auburn. Two outstanding offenses with Joe Burrow and the new offensive coordinator at LSU.

"But when you watch Ohio State, they have performed at a very consistent level. Really good on both sides of the ball. Explosive offensive playmakers. And Chase Young's probably as disruptive a defensive player as there is in the country. And when you look at their resume, they perform at a consistently high level every week."

Alabama (8-0, 5-0), which ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll and No. 2 in the AP, was announced at No. 3.

And Penn State (8-0) completed the top four, who would currently earn semifinal berths if the season ended today.

Clemson (9-0) and Georgia (7-1) earned No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in the initial rankings.

"When you look at Penn State's resume with wins over Michigan and at Iowa, those are marquee wins," Mullens said, referencing Clemson's narrow escape of North Carolina by contrast. "You look across, and Penn State's been very consistent. I think they've held seven of their eight opponents to 13 points or less.

"And Clemson's coming on and playing their best football, but after Week 10, the committee felt that Penn State was a notch above."

The national semifinals are set for Dec. 28 in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., and Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The winners of those games will then meet Jan. 13, 2020, in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans to compete for a national championship.

No. 7 Oregon (8-1), No. 8 Utah (8-1), No. 9 Oklahoma (7-1) and No. 10 Florida (7-2) rounded out the top 10.

No. 11 Auburn (7-2), No. 12 Baylor (8-0), No. 13 Wisconsin (6-2), No. 14 Michigan (7-2) and No. 15 Notre Dame (6-2) followed.

And No. 16 Kansas State (6-2), No. 17 Minnesota (8-0), No. 18 Iowa (6-2) and No. 19 Wake Forest (7-1) each earned top-20 positioning before Group of Five representatives dominated Nos. 20 through 25.

"Obviously we put (Baylor) and (Minnesota) where they were when you look at schedule strength," Mullens said. "Baylor played three non conference games, and in those three nonconference games, those three teams have four total wins. And then when you look at Minnesota's resume, the committee had a long discussion about it. Again, a great year, but of their conference opponents, they've only played one — Illinois — with a winning record. And that's kind of how the committee played them at No. 12 and 17."

No. 20 Memphis (8-1), No. 22 Boise State (7-1), No. 24 Navy (7-1) and No. 25 SMU (8-1) positioned themselves well for a New Year's Six bowl.

No. 23 Oklahoma State (6-3), from the Big 12, was the only three-loss team recognized Tuesday.