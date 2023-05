LSU earned its first NCAA tournament top 8 seed since 2017 when the Tigers were tabbed Monday as the No. 5 seed hosting the Baton Rouge Regional.

The seed assures LSU (43-15) it will also host a Super Regional if it wins the regional with a field that includes Oregon State (39-18), Sam Houston (38-23) and Tulane (19-40).

In its tourney opener Friday in Alex Box Stadium, LSU (43-15) plays American Athletic Conference tourney winner Tulane. The Tigers beat the Green Wave 11-5 on April 11 in New Orleans.

Sam Houston (38-23) will play Oregon State (39-18) in the other Baton Rouge Regional game.

