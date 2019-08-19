LSU No. 6 in the initial AP Top 25 Poll
The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 on Monday in lieu of the season's start this weekend, with LSU coming in at No. 6.
The Tigers began last season as the No. 25 ranked team in last year's AP preseason poll before going 10-3 on the year and finishing with a ranking of No. 6, which is ironically where they find themselves positioned at the start of the 2019 season.
The Tigers are the third highest ranked team in the SEC behind Alabama and Georgia, ranked No. 2 and No. 3.
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Florida
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Oregon
12. Texas A&M
13. Washington
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Auburn
17. UCF
18. Michigan State
19. Wisconsin
20. Iowa
21. Iowa State
22. Syracuse
23. Washington State
24. Nebraska
25. Stanford
This year's AP preseason poll mirrors the Coaches poll for not only LSU, who sits at No. 6, but for the entire top 10.
The expectations have been raised for Ed Orgeron's third full season as head coach, largely due to the Tigers returning eight starters on both offense and defense from what was the No. 6 ranked team in the final AP poll.