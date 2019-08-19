News More News
LSU No. 6 in the initial AP Top 25 Poll

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails
@JimmyDetail
Publisher/Analyst

The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 on Monday in lieu of the season's start this weekend, with LSU coming in at No. 6.

The Tigers began last season as the No. 25 ranked team in last year's AP preseason poll before going 10-3 on the year and finishing with a ranking of No. 6, which is ironically where they find themselves positioned at the start of the 2019 season.

The Tigers are the third highest ranked team in the SEC behind Alabama and Georgia, ranked No. 2 and No. 3.


1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Auburn

17. UCF

18. Michigan State

19. Wisconsin

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Syracuse

23. Washington State

24. Nebraska

25. Stanford

This year's AP preseason poll mirrors the Coaches poll for not only LSU, who sits at No. 6, but for the entire top 10.

The expectations have been raised for Ed Orgeron's third full season as head coach, largely due to the Tigers returning eight starters on both offense and defense from what was the No. 6 ranked team in the final AP poll.


