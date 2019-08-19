The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 on Monday in lieu of the season's start this weekend, with LSU coming in at No. 6.

The Tigers began last season as the No. 25 ranked team in last year's AP preseason poll before going 10-3 on the year and finishing with a ranking of No. 6, which is ironically where they find themselves positioned at the start of the 2019 season.

The Tigers are the third highest ranked team in the SEC behind Alabama and Georgia, ranked No. 2 and No. 3.



