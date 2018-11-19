LSU Notebook: Bracing for rivalry game vs. Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher
BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU has seven consecutive wins against Texas A&M under its belt since being its addition into the SEC West.
The 2015 and 2016 bouts offered no shortage of storylines largely surrounding the head coach of the Tigers. In 2015, Les Miles salvaged his job with a defeat of the Aggies in Tiger Stadium. A year later, then-interim coach Ed Orgeron stated his case for the full-time position with a triumph over A&M.
One of the other contenders for that job was Jimbo Fisher, who Orgeron will see on the opposing sidelines in Kyle Field on Saturday night.
Orgeron, who has maintained a team-first approach through his tenure at LSU’s head coach and rarely breeches personal matters -- recalled being a candidate for his current job while rumors of Fisher and now-Texas coach Tom Herman swirled on Thanksgiving two years ago. Fisher’s name was also circulated in 2015 to potentially replace Miles around the time LSU battled A&M.
“It doesn't matter. I got here, man, you know?” Orgeron said candidly on Monday. “I'm a defensive lineman. I wasn't always the first one to get the date, you know what I'm saying? I had to work at it, you know what I mean?
“You got to compete. I think things happen for a reason. Two years ago, we're going to play at Texas A&M, we don't know what's going to happen. Two years ago we got to Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher was getting the job. That was Wednesday night. Then Thursday night, Tom Herman was getting the job. Then Saturday, Ed Orgeron got it. So anything can happen, you just got to keep on competing. … I can see why they wanted Jimbo Fisher, he's an excellent coach. I can see why they wanted Tom Herman, he's an excellent coach. I understand that.”
Not your momma's Aggies
These jam-packed meetings between the Tigers and Aggies in recent years -- routinely played on the final week of the regular season -- have formulated a bit of a rivalry. Orgeron didn’t hesitate to label it as much.
LSU has ripped off seven consecutive wins over A&M since it joined the SEC along with Missouri back in 2012. Before that, as members of the Big 12, Texas A&M had won five in a row between 1991-1995.
Of course, this is the first time LSU will see Fisher at the helm of the Aggies. He’s transformed the personality of this program and helped to instill a physical edge. That’s evident by the team’s SEC-leading rush defense, allowing less than 83 yards on the ground per game, good for the No. 2 mark in FBS, the school’s second-best mark in program history. A&M also emphasized winning the time of possession battle, averaging more than 35 minutes per game, which is also the best in the SEC and No. 2 in FBS. That’s also a testament to junior tailback Trayveon Williams, the conference’s leading rusher who’s averaging better than 6 yards per carry with an SEC-best 13 trips to the end zone.
This is not your momma’s Aggies.
“They play physical. They come to hit you,” Orgeron said. “To lead the league in rushing is means you're tough. And they run the football. They're tough running the football. Think about it they lead the league in rushing and they have one of the leading rushers on offense. So they're tough, their physical. He's changed the mindset. This is going to be a battle. This is not an old Texas A&M team that we played, this is a physical tough team.”
The same philosophy applies on defense, where Mike Elko was tabbed to be Fisher’s defensive coordinator, a second choice behind LSU’s Dave Aranda, who turned down the job and accepted a lucrative deal to stay in Baton Rouge last January.
LSU got a taste of Elko’s defense last January in the Citrus Bowl when he was Notre Dame’s defensive play-caller. He’s installed the same scheme at Texas A&M, which has been equally effective.
“On defense they're very solid. Their front four is very good. They run around and hit you on defense,” Orgeron said. “I'm telling you their scheme is fantastic. The way they use their guys, their front is big and they're physical, they're coaching them different, they're playing different ...
“Run stunts, movements, blitzes, we studied that game (against Notre Dame in January) and he's doing the same thing that he did at Notre Dame at Texas A&M. We talked to a lot of guys that they played and they felt that their scheme was their biggest strength. Those guys are very well-coached.”
Striving for 10th win
A win in College Station this weekend would give LSU its first 10-win campaign since 2013. The coach views it as a necessary benchmark, one that should have been achieved this past Saturday.
The players made double-digit victories a preseason goal for this team, and Orgeron shares that sentiment. He still is bothered by the 8-point loss at Florida on Oct. 6.
“You go back and look at the Florida game, but I keep on mentioning that game, I think that's a game that we should have won,” Orgeron said, taking the blame for the first loss of the season. “I learned a lesson I should have done a lot better job coaching. We let that thing slip away. Actually, I think we should be 10-1 right now, myself personally, if I would have done a better job with this team. So those games are critical, every game is critical, this is a critical football game for us. We're going on the road and won and we have gone on the road and not played very well. I think it's going to be the attitude that we take this week of guys are looking forward to finishing the season strong, not looking forward to finishing the season.”
The Tigers have a chance to right that ship against the Aggies in a self-titled rivalry showdown on the road. In the balance is a chance to achieve that 10-win campaign and assure themselves a 13th game to be played on New Year’s Day.
Orgeron, who when he accepted this position two years ago emphasized building this program in the model of mentor Pete Carroll’s teams at Southern Cal, believes a 10-2 mark and New Year’s Six bowl game appearance is another step forward in the big picture.
Should those elements fall into place accordingly, that sets up a very promising 2019 season.
“I think it's a huge step in building a championship program -- where LSU needs to be.,” he said. “It reminds me of some of the teams that have been before. We were at USC, we were 6-6 the first year, 11-2 the second year, and then the next year we won the championship, so I think you have to take steps. I think this team has taken steps
“I want our guys to be motivated to know that they can go 10-2, go to a big bowl, 11-2 and I want the guys, the seniors and the juniors that are leaving that their leadership provided this for the football team and it's a building block for things to come.”