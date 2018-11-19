BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU has seven consecutive wins against Texas A&M under its belt since being its addition into the SEC West. The 2015 and 2016 bouts offered no shortage of storylines largely surrounding the head coach of the Tigers. In 2015, Les Miles salvaged his job with a defeat of the Aggies in Tiger Stadium. A year later, then-interim coach Ed Orgeron stated his case for the full-time position with a triumph over A&M. One of the other contenders for that job was Jimbo Fisher, who Orgeron will see on the opposing sidelines in Kyle Field on Saturday night. Orgeron, who has maintained a team-first approach through his tenure at LSU’s head coach and rarely breeches personal matters -- recalled being a candidate for his current job while rumors of Fisher and now-Texas coach Tom Herman swirled on Thanksgiving two years ago. Fisher’s name was also circulated in 2015 to potentially replace Miles around the time LSU battled A&M. “It doesn't matter. I got here, man, you know?” Orgeron said candidly on Monday. “I'm a defensive lineman. I wasn't always the first one to get the date, you know what I'm saying? I had to work at it, you know what I mean? “You got to compete. I think things happen for a reason. Two years ago, we're going to play at Texas A&M, we don't know what's going to happen. Two years ago we got to Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher was getting the job. That was Wednesday night. Then Thursday night, Tom Herman was getting the job. Then Saturday, Ed Orgeron got it. So anything can happen, you just got to keep on competing. … I can see why they wanted Jimbo Fisher, he's an excellent coach. I can see why they wanted Tom Herman, he's an excellent coach. I understand that.”

Not your momma's Aggies

These jam-packed meetings between the Tigers and Aggies in recent years -- routinely played on the final week of the regular season -- have formulated a bit of a rivalry. Orgeron didn’t hesitate to label it as much. LSU has ripped off seven consecutive wins over A&M since it joined the SEC along with Missouri back in 2012. Before that, as members of the Big 12, Texas A&M had won five in a row between 1991-1995. Of course, this is the first time LSU will see Fisher at the helm of the Aggies. He’s transformed the personality of this program and helped to instill a physical edge. That’s evident by the team’s SEC-leading rush defense, allowing less than 83 yards on the ground per game, good for the No. 2 mark in FBS, the school’s second-best mark in program history. A&M also emphasized winning the time of possession battle, averaging more than 35 minutes per game, which is also the best in the SEC and No. 2 in FBS. That’s also a testament to junior tailback Trayveon Williams, the conference’s leading rusher who’s averaging better than 6 yards per carry with an SEC-best 13 trips to the end zone. This is not your momma’s Aggies. “They play physical. They come to hit you,” Orgeron said. “To lead the league in rushing is means you're tough. And they run the football. They're tough running the football. Think about it they lead the league in rushing and they have one of the leading rushers on offense. So they're tough, their physical. He's changed the mindset. This is going to be a battle. This is not an old Texas A&M team that we played, this is a physical tough team.” The same philosophy applies on defense, where Mike Elko was tabbed to be Fisher’s defensive coordinator, a second choice behind LSU’s Dave Aranda, who turned down the job and accepted a lucrative deal to stay in Baton Rouge last January. LSU got a taste of Elko’s defense last January in the Citrus Bowl when he was Notre Dame’s defensive play-caller. He’s installed the same scheme at Texas A&M, which has been equally effective. “On defense they're very solid. Their front four is very good. They run around and hit you on defense,” Orgeron said. “I'm telling you their scheme is fantastic. The way they use their guys, their front is big and they're physical, they're coaching them different, they're playing different ... “Run stunts, movements, blitzes, we studied that game (against Notre Dame in January) and he's doing the same thing that he did at Notre Dame at Texas A&M. We talked to a lot of guys that they played and they felt that their scheme was their biggest strength. Those guys are very well-coached.”



Striving for 10th win