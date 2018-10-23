



NEW ORLEANS — The prolific team of Joe Alleva, Gov. John Bel Edwards and James Carville were not enough to sway SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey to overrule the targeting call on linebacker Devin White.

Alleva, LSU’s Athletic Director, was on the phone with the commissioner immediately after the team’s 19-3 defeat of Mississippi State. Pleas from the Governor and the Cajun political commentator were encouraging, but coach Ed Orgeron and his coaching staff have already moved on and are planning for Alabama without No. 40 patrolling the middle of the Tigers’ defense for the first two quarters.

“We did all we could,” Orgeron said during a meeting with reporters at the Greater New Orleans Quarterbacks Club on Tuesday. “We tried everything we can, but as far as I know, it’ll stand and it’s done now.”

“I loved it,” he added on the support from Edwards and Carville. “The governor and I have become friends and he’s probably LSU’s biggest fan. So is James Carville. I appreciate them fighting for the Tigers. This is Louisiana. This is our school. This is how it should be.”

LSU will pay the iron price on Saturday, Nov. 3, playing top-ranked Alabama without White for the first half, but there may be a silver lining down the road.

Orgeron intends on arguing for alterations to the rule in the offseason. LSU’s coach believes there is clear evidence that White did not place a malicious hit on Mississippi State signal-caller Nick Fitzgerald, and perhaps the team’s punishment will open the door for a better policy moving forward.

“I think it’s very unfair,” Orgeron stated. “This may bring light to the subject. As coaches, we can get something and demand that this thing get looked at and maybe changed. I think something needs to be done.

“I don’t think it should’ve been called. He tried to pull off. It’s a stiff penalty. I understand that it’s a very unfair call and a very stiff penalty. I understand the rule and I’m all for it. That rule should’ve been overturned. It should not have been targeting. He did not lead with his head. We have to move on. We can’t blink and someone has to step up and have to play.”

Sophomore Patrick Queen is behind White on the LSU’s depth chart and replaced the junior at ROVER for the final 12 snaps last Saturday. Micah Baskerville, a true freshman from Evangel Catholic Academy in Shreveport, La., made a start in place of Jacob Phillips against Florida at middle linebacker.

Queen, Baskerville and freshman Damone Clark will all jockey to start in place of White against the Crimson Tide.

“Dave (Aranda) does a tremendous job,” Orgeron boasted of LSU’s third-year defensive coordinator. “Patrick Queen, Micah Baskerville and Damone Clarks have been getting reps in practice. Our defense — we’re going to have to do things differently to make up for the loss of Devin White. We’ll be ready. We can’t blink. Next man up.”





No. 4 LSU hosting No. 1 Alabama





LSU landed the No. 25 spot in the preseason AP Poll. Wins over a quintet of ranked opponents, including No. 2 Georgia, No. 7 Auburn and No. 8 Miami, has the Tigers sitting at No. 4 in the country leading into the annual tilt against arch-rival Alabama on the first Saturday of November.

This year’s showdown will feature two new quarterbacks for both teams. Joe Burrow has led LSU to a 7-1 mark through the first two months of the season, while Tua Tagovailoa — who lifted the Tide to an overtime triumph over Georgia in the national championship game — has maintained a perfect mark leading into the team’s bye week.

“He’s a run-pass option guy,” Orgeron said of Tagovailoa. “I watched the game against Tennessee. Dave has been studying him. He’s smart, he takes what the defense gives you. He throws the ball deep. He runs the football, and I think he’s the best player in the county.”

“Joe reminds me a lot of Bobby Hebert,” the coach said of Burrow. “He’s a tough quarterback, a leader and he’s hard on himself. It’s Tell The Truth Monday, and the truth is that Joe has won a lot of games for us. We love him and we love who he is.”

Alabama has rattled off seven consecutive victories against LSU. The Tigers’ last win over Nick Saban’s club came in in riveting fashion back in November of 2011

Orgeron has overseen LSU for the past two meetings, falling 10-0 in the 2016 meeting in Tiger Stadium and losing 24-10 on the road last fall. The difference heading into this year’s contest is a new, bulked up coaching staff of 11 analysts, which was assembled in the same fashion at LSU’s next opponent.

“We have a better staff, a more cohesive staff,” Orgeron explained. “We have analysts that do a tremendous job for us. They provide us with a lot of information … I couldn’t imagine a better staff of analysts than we have. Thought guys have brought so much to our staff. Those guys break down film early, put a preliminary game plan in and make suggestions to Dave and to Steve (Ensminger).

“The analysts, studying when to go for it, when not go for it, do game-time management for me. We have a very strong staff and we’re cohesive. Everyone has a role and is putting in the same amount of work.”





Fehoko in; Brumfield doubtful





LSU returns to practice on Tuesday afternoon and should be a getting its starting defensive end back.

Breiden Fehoko, who missed his first game against Mississippi State last Saturday, participated in pre-game warm-ups with a brace on his left arm. However, Glen Logan started in his place.

Orgeron indicated that Fehoko could have played, if needed, and will be 100-percent ready to go by the team’s next game.

“He could have played last week in an emergency,” the coach said, “but I didn’t want him to.”

Fehoko will return to the starting lineup, but Garrett Brumfield will need more time.

LSU’s senior left guard missed his fourth consecutive game over the weekend and is on track to miss his fifth. Donavaughn Campbell, Adrian Magee and Chasen Hines have each drawn starts in place of Brumfield over the past month, with Hines, a freshman, likely to get the nod for a second week in a row.

“He was 60-percent last week,” Orgeron said of Brumfield. “How much he can go this week and next week … he’s questionable. Maybe he could play, but I’m doubtful.”





An off-week of recruiting





LSU’s recruit-minded head coach took advantage of the bye week and has been traveling across South Louisiana looking at prospects. His first stop of the week on Monday was to Amite High School, the home of 5-star defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher and Rivals100 athlete Devonta Lee.

Orgeron has also made pit-stops at Terrebonne High School, De La Salle and Country Day, among others, and his team’s 7-1 start to the season has paid dividends on the trail.

“We’ve been in the city of New Orleans and we’ve had guys in the state of Louisiana,” Orgeron said. “We’ve gotten a tremendous response.”

The Tigers are holding tight to 19 verbal pledges in their 2019 recruiting class with room for six more additions between now and National Signing Day. Orgeron is eyeing reinforcements on the offensive side of the ball and in the trenches to round out the haul.

Quarterback, running back, offensive line and defensive line are the primary targets to fill out the class, the coach said.

“I believe LSU should get the best running back in the country,” Orgeron said. “That’s what we’re looking for. We have one not far from here, but I do believe at LSU, we can get the best running back in the country. We may get two more. We need more offensive linemen, one more quarterback and some fast defensive linemen.”