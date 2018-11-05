BATON ROUGE, La. — The heartbreak from LSU’s loss to Alabama continues to sink in across the football team.



The coaches, players and analysts worked feverishly to concoct a recipe to hand the Crimson Tide their first loss of the season. Now, it’s on coach Ed Orgeron to do channel all of that energy into his meeting with the team on Monday.

Orgeron was open about the challenge he faces in the aftermath of the Tigers’ second loss of the season, which dropped them to No. 9 in the most recent AP Poll and out of the current College Football Playoff picture. There are three games remaining on the schedule and LSU has already punched its ticket to a bowl game. That might’ve been a pipe dream back in August, and the 24-hour rule may be extended in this particular instance after being blanked by an arch-rival, and it will be on the second-year head coach to revitalize his club before Saturday’s trip to Arkansas.

“Today's an important day. I have to be my best today,” Orgeron said during his Monday press conference. “We had a meeting with the staff today. We’ve got to let it go. There's a lot of hurt people in that building, a lot of hurt people on our football team. I understand that. This is a very big game for everybody involved in the state of Louisiana, but we have to let it go.”

The 29-0 final score doesn’t tell the full story. Alabama held the ball for nearly 20 minutes in the first half and out-gained the home team and nearly tripled the home team in total yardage. Defensively, the Tide bottled up LSU’s usually-potent rushing attack to a mere 12 net yards rushing and under a yard-per-carry average.

That’s a result of the battle that Alabama decisively won in the trenches, negating the run game and putting pressure on Joe Burrow consistently for four quarters, evident by five sacks, 10 tackles behind the line of a scrimmage and an interception to close out the game.

After the loss, Orgeron asserted his team was in need of reinforcements on both the offensive and defensive lines, calling for bigger, faster bodies to equal the playing field between LSU and Alabama. He used his platform on Monday to also take blame for the outcome.

“It starts with me. Coach better. Put our guys in better position. The schemes could have been better. The guys did a good job for the most part, but there's some things that we could have done better for our team,” he said. “No. 2 is execute better. There was some execution that wasn't done and it cost us. You can't do it against a good team like ‘Bama. No. 3 on (the) offensive and defensive line, we have to be better in terms of building more depth, increasing the number of quality players that we already have.

“We're all disappointed, no question. And again, we could have coached better, we could have executed better, (the) line of scrimmage struggled at times. We got to get them more help.”

That help will likely come on the recruiting trail between now and National Signing Day.