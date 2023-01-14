Alabama showed Saturday why it is ranked No. 4 nationally and why it could become the first Crimson Tide team ever to advance to the Final Four.

LSU looked like a team new head coach Matt McMahon recruited out of thin air in 1½ months last spring after 12 of the Tigers’ 2021-22 scholarship players quit when then-head coach Will Wade was fired for alleged NCAA rules violations.

Alabama’s collection of long, tall and talented athletes embarrassed plodding, overmatched LSU with a 59-point first half powered 14 3-pointers and coasted the last 20 minutes in a 106-66 SEC beatdown at Coleman Coliseum.

The 40-point loss by the Tigers (12-5 overall, 1-4 SEC), now losers of four straight games, was LSU's worst defeat since Dale Brown’s 1994-95 team lost by 44 points (111-67) to Oklahoma State.

“It is what it is – a thorough butt-kicking,” McMahon said. “We never got anybody going individually or as a team. A top five team like Alabama makes you pay for every mistake.”

Alabama (15-2, 5-0), led by freshman forward Brandon Miller’s 31 points, almost outscored LSU with just its 20 of 54 3-point shooting performance.

"I feel like my teammates really pushed me to make shots early," Miller said. "I felt like I was locked in when I woke up (today)."

The 20 made 3’s were the fourth most in a game in school history. The 54 attempts tied for the second most in a game in SEC history and were the most 3’s attempts in a Division 1 contest this season.

In a 10½-minute stretch of the first half after LSU trailed 13-9, Alabama outscored the Tigers 36-6 including runs of 10-0, 8-0, 13-0 and 5-0.

Also. during ‘Bama’s blitz of brilliance, it hit 8 of 16 3-pointers and collected 9 offensive rebounds it cashed in for 14 points.

The Crimson Tide finished the day with 32 second chance points off 20 offensive rebounds. Alabama outrebounded the Tigers 52-38, which is the Tide’s largest margin in an SEC game this season.

"We challenged our guys before the game to make sure they were ready to go out of the gate," said Alabama head coach Nate Oats, whose team moved to first place in the SEC when No. 5 Tennessee was upset 63-56 by Kentucky earlier Saturday. "I told them Tennessee lost to Kentucky, so anything can happen in this league. I'm not going to necessarily call this a statement game. But this group showed they were ready from the start."

Miller opened ‘Bama’s long-distance hailstorm hitting a 3-pointer with the game 15 seconds old. Alabama closed the first half with a 59-22 lead when guard Jaden Bradley swished a buzzer-beating halfcourt 3.

Eight different Tide players made 3’s as Alabama came within three 3’s of the SEC record of 24 it set at LSU in a 105-75 win in 2021.

Miller’s scoring help vs. the Tigers came from four teammates in double figures, including Mark Sears, Rylan Griffen and Jahvon Quinerly wiyh 12 points each.

LSU forward KJ Williams, the SEC’s second leading scorer, barely made it into double figures. He scored 10 points as did guard Cam Hayes.

The Tigers’ death row January SEC schedule continues Wednesday at home vs. No. 21 Auburn followed by another home game next Saturday vs. No. 5 Tennessee (14-3, 4-1).

“We knew there would be plenty of adversity this year and it’s looking us in the eye,” McMahon said. “We’ve got to learn who we want to be and how we want to get it done.

“The easy thing would be to flush this game. But we’ve got all new guys. We’ve got to learn, we’ve got to teach, we’ve got to re-evaluate, and we’ve got to restructure.”



