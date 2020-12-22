TigerDetails - LSU OC Steve Ensminger will move to different role within program: Report

With an unusual 5-5 season at LSU in 2020, many expected changes were coming to the Tiger coaching staff and we're seeing that take place days after beating Ole Miss.

After three seasons as the team's offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger will be transitioning into a reassigned role within the LSU program, The Advocate reported, and won't be the offensive play-caller for the Tigers moving forward.

Ensminger becomes the fifth coach LSU will be looking to replace in 2021, along with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, safeties coach Bill Busch, passing game coordinator Scott Linehan and defensive line coach Bill Johnson.

Ensminger completed his 11th overall season on the LSU staff in 2020.

Ensminger, who was the starting quarterback for LSU under Charles McClendon in the late 1970s, directed a Tiger offense that led the nation in scoring (48.4) and yards per game (568.4) in 2019. Behind Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow, the LSU offense set 15 school records, seven SEC records and two NCAA marks.