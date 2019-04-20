After producing 22 runs in the first two outings combined, it was no surprise the LSU offense kept it going in the rubber match Saturday as the Tigers knocked off Florida 11-2 to clinch their fourth SEC series win of the season..

Tigers' coach Paul Mainieri challenged his team following a 13-1 win on Friday night, saying a series win over the rival Gators would supplant this team’s goal of competing for an SEC championship. The players took Mainieri’s words to heart and belted out a second consecutive rout after a disappointing 16-9 loss on Thursday night.

“I told the guys last night that tomorrow’s game was a very pivotal game in our season,” Mainieri said. “If we really want to be a contender, we have to win this series this weekend and that was the cold facts. Look how the kids responded, came out and played great right from the get-go. I just thought our team just played terrific and about as well as we can play.”

LSU (26-16, 11-7) jumped on Florida starting pitcher Jack Leftwich right out of the gate as the first four batters reached base in the first inning. An RBI single from Antoine Duplantis scored the first of three runs for the Tigers that gave starter Eric Walker breathing room.

What’s even more impressive is that once LSU got the bases loaded, it was able to convert with two runs,. The Tigers lead the SEC in team batting average (.511, 24-of-47) with the bases loaded.

.After nearly batting around the order in the first inning, back-to-back LSU hits to open a three-run second inning that chased Leftwich from the game.

The strong start was a microcosm of what the LSU offense accomplished this week, putting up 31 runs on 33 hits in a 16-inning stretch.

Duplantis went 3-for-5 and four RBI on Saturday to bring his weekend total to 9-for-16 with seven RBI, a good sign from the senior who had been struggling at the plate. Shortstop Josh Smith also had a successful day at the plate with three hits, including a home run, two doubles and four runs scored.

“I just saw the ball today but it was one of those things where we hit the ball well all weekend,” Smith said. “This was a big series for us and we knew coming out it was going to be a tough series, particularly after beating them pretty good yesterday.”

Redshirt sophomore Walker, trying to rebound allowing nine runs in his last two starts arguably had his best start of the season.

Walker opened the game with complete command of the strike zone, firing 24 strikes on his first 34 pitches. Pitch placement is a point of emphasis for Walker, because he doesn’t have overpowering stuff. He he was able to hit his spots for four strikeouts in the first three innings.

Walker’s only blemish came in the fourth when Florida's Cory Acton hit his third home run of the series to cut the LSU lead to 9-2. He finished allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts.

Junior Zack Hess, battling back from a groin injury sustained against Missouri, relieved Walker in the sixth inning to face Acton with two runners on base.

Normally the Tigers' Friday night starter, Hess, delivered 2.1 shutout innings before Devin Fontenot came in to close the deal in the ninth.

Hess said he really didn’t feel any tightness until the final three pitches he threw against Missouri. But he knew from the first time he pulled the muscle right before the season not push through the pain.



“I learned the first time not to mess around with an injury like that,” Hess said. “This time as soon as I felt it, I just decided to shut it down so I wouldn’t be out for two or three weeks. I was just happy to be back out there, it took me a few pitches to really trust that drive leg but once I started doing that I was able to settle in.”

With catcher Brock Mathis out a second straight game nursing a hand injury, Saul Garza drew his second start and continued to fill in admirably. One of the issues LSU has had all season is keeping opposing base runners from stealing.

The sophomore displayed his strong arm in each of the first two innings, barely missing a pickoff in the first but was able to catch one in the second.

The LSU bench filled in nicely for injured players Zach Watson, Chris Reid and Mathis. Freshman designated hitter CJ Willis drilled an RBI double to the centerfield wall while fellow freshman Drew Bianco performed well at third base.

“These are not necessarily everyday players but have been a big part of our team,” Walker said. “We just kind of flipped the script and for a lot of guys it was just next man up and got the job done which is a big credit to them.”

LSU is back in action Tuesday night against visiting Lamar in a midweek game with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. The TIgers' next series is on the road at Alabama.





