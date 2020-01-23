LSU offensive analyst Jorge Munoz heading to Baylor as WR coach: report
LSU is on the verge of losing another staff member to Baylor.
FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Thursday morning that offensive analyst Jorge Munoz will be joining Dave Aranda at Baylor as the Bears' new wide receiver coach.
Munoz, a former offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette, worked closely with LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and former passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who's now with the Carolina Panthers as their offensive coordinator, this season to help the Tigers go 15-0.
Munoz was in New York with LSU when quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in December and was mentioned in Burrow's speech.
“Coach Joe, Coach Steve, Coach Munoz are all here,” Burrow said. “You guys have helped me through so much, understanding the game, putting so much on my plate. I couldn’t ask for a better group of coaches to help me be successful.”
After the Heisman celebration, Munoz tweeted that it was one of the "most memorable experiences" of his life.
SOURCE: #LSU offensive analyst Jorge Munoz is expected to join #Baylor staff as WR coach—and may have pass game coordinator responsibilities. Munoz, a former OC at Louisiana, had received serious consideration for the Oregon offensive coordinator job earlier this month.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 23, 2020
I have been around this game for a long time and hope to be around it for much more. But last night will rank as One Of The Most Memorable experiences I have had the good fortune of being a part of. WOW!!! So PROUD of the men in these pics. #WorkEthic&Grit pic.twitter.com/rAWdRPDFTk— Jorge Munoz (@CoachMunoz13) December 15, 2019
Since winning the National Championship, LSU has loss:
-- defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who's now the head coach at Baylor
-- passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who's now the OC of the Panthers
-- graduate assistant John Decoster, who's now at Old Dominion coaching tight ends
-- defensive analyst Kenechi Udeze, who will being at Vanderbilt coaching the D-line