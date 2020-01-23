LSU is on the verge of losing another staff member to Baylor.

FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Thursday morning that offensive analyst Jorge Munoz will be joining Dave Aranda at Baylor as the Bears' new wide receiver coach.

Munoz, a former offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette, worked closely with LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and former passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who's now with the Carolina Panthers as their offensive coordinator, this season to help the Tigers go 15-0.

Munoz was in New York with LSU when quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in December and was mentioned in Burrow's speech.

“Coach Joe, Coach Steve, Coach Munoz are all here,” Burrow said. “You guys have helped me through so much, understanding the game, putting so much on my plate. I couldn’t ask for a better group of coaches to help me be successful.”

After the Heisman celebration, Munoz tweeted that it was one of the "most memorable experiences" of his life.