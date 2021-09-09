LSU has spent more time than usual this week diving into the details of a disappointing season-opening loss at UCLA.

Ed Orgeron insists the the Tigers' shortcomings in the 38-27 loss are "fixable" and that the team is in the process of getting them quickly corrected.

A deeper dive into the PFF grades suggests one of the worst performances of the coach's tenure — even compared to the frustrating, COVID-impacted campaign last fall — but also a few potentially pleasant surprises considering the outcome.

Rivals and Pro Football Focus have teamed up to bring you more detailed breakdowns of LSU's games each week of the season.

Here's a closer look at how the Tigers performed in Pasadena, Calif., over the Labor Day weekend.