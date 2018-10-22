LSU offensive snap counts, PFF premium grades vs. Mississippi State
After each week, TigerDetails turns to Pro Football Focus to take a closer look at what went into the outcome. LSU is 7-1 with wins over five top-25 teams and a road loss to No. 22 Florida. We look...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news