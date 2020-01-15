LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles informed Tiger Details that he was foregoing his senior season and declaring for the NFL Draft.

Charles, a three-year starter on the offensive line for the Tigers, started eight games at left tackle for the Tigers this fall, and is a member of the 2017 SEC All-Freshmen team. Charles logged 31 games in his three-year career, with 27 starts.

In his departure, Charles gave Tiger Details a statement to be released on his behalf.

Saahdiq Charles' NFL Declaration:

"My journey at LSU has been nothing short of amazing. The last 3 years have been 3 of the best years of my life. I am blessed and thankful for the opportunities that LSU has provided me.

After a lot of thought and prayer, I have decided to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. I want to thank my coaches for all of the time and knowledge that they have shared with me since I got on campus. You have helped me not only become a better football player but also a better man.

The thing I am definitely going to miss the most is my teammates. You challenged me to compete every day to be the best player I can be both on and off the field and I am very thankful for you. I will always remember the times and experiences that we had together, especially this National Championship victory!! We definitely had fun doing it!

I also want to thank Tiger Nation and all of the fans. There is nothing like playing a game at Death Valley. I will dream about those games for the rest of my life. Most importantly, I want to thank my mom, my grandmother and the rest of my family for supporting me since birth. I wouldn’t have the opportunity to make this decision today without the sacrifices you made for me. I love you and I appreciate everything you have done for me.

Thanks to everyone else who helped me get to this point. I am very grateful for you and your support.I look forward to sharing this next chapter of my life with all of you. The best is yet to come."

Geaux Tigers,

Saahdiq Charles