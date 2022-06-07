LSU offer a 'blessing' for 2026 DE Preston 'PJ' Carey, #SullyStrong family

Preston "P.J." Carey was still wrapping his mind around a whirlwind three days Saturday as he boarded his plane home. The towering and talented 15-year-old New York native had arrived Wednesday evening to Louisiana, toured one of college football's most high-profile programs he'd admired from 1,200 miles away and ate his fill of some of Baton Rouge's best-known restaurants. And, at the heart of the eye-opening trip, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound high school freshman-to-be out-performed fellow prospects three years his senior at LSU's first camp of the summer and earned his first Division-I scholarship offer. "Coming down here — no matter what — was a blessing," Carey said. "My dad's struggling right now. My brother has leukemia. And my dad tells me he can't get me to every camp, but an SEC school, a Penn State or Big Ten school or any big school that's really interested in me, he'll do what he can to get me there. So when LSU reached out, he was going to get me there no matter what. "So knowing that, I knew I really had to put my best out when I went out there on Friday, and I did that. And really I didn't realize until I started going against the biggest dudes that I was really repping myself and really doing myself, and I'm going to continue to do that."

P.J. joked that his younger brother, Sullivan or "Sully," may have been even more excited than him to hear the news. "We grew up watching the championships and the SEC teams and obviously that 2019 LSU team," P.J. said. "And my brother loved Joe Burrow. When I called him and told him about the offer, he just freaked out, almost like it was him getting the offer, so it was really cool and really cute. And I can't wait to see him when I get home." Sully, who turned 12 in April, was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago and began a three-year treatment plan of chemotherapy and other medications, procedures and doctors' visits. The experience has been life- and perspective-changing for the entire family, P.J. said, as they support their youngest member — but also learn and gain inspiration from him. "He definitely is always in my heart no matter what," P.J. said. "If I need an extra rep on something or extra strength on something or need to just really dig deep, he's definitely that person, because I've seen him go through chemo, lose all his hair and get back to where he is now where he's healthier and still has a year left of chemo, but he basically beat it. He's cancer-free, and he's doing great. "He went from being bald, weak, not even being able to pick up a cereal box, to now he's working out on his own. So he just continues to inspire me. And I continue to inspire him. It's kind of that type of relationship where he's one of those people in my life that gives me extra strength." LSU coaches selected the 2026 prospect, one of the youngest athletes in attendance, as one of the top five defensive line performances at Friday's event. P.J. said the motivation from Sully, combined with his own natural size and talent, internal drive and tenacious preparation give him confidence in any setting. "I always try to play with confidence," he said. "I hate being cocky. I try to stay humble, but definitely I like to play with confidence, because that's what gets me past the big guys that are intimidating. I don't even see them as intimidating. I just see them as the man in front of me trying to stop me from getting where I want to be."

P.J. started playing football at 4 years old and said he has already started transitioning to a more business-like approach the game since he and his family's realization of his rare potential. He has worked out consistently the past two years with former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Golden Ukonu and other former NFL players. And he has traveled the country — including southern trips to Texas and Georgia — competing with the Long Island Elite youth football program founded by his father, Benjamin, and former Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Gerald Filardi. "My size has always been there since I was little," P.J. said. "But that's nothing compared to my other qualities. On the field, I'm a beast. I'm very gritty. I like to get inside, and I'm very physical. And I've been working on my pass-set and my pass-rush repertoire for a while now, and it's improved. But work never stops, and I'm never satisfied." Still, this weekend was an undeniably emotional and exciting experience. "I had 30 minutes until the next session, so I sat down and was stretching, and (associate director of player personnel) Corey Phillips came up to me and said, 'We're going to meet with you and your dad at 1:15 (p.m.),'" P.J. recounted. "And ultimately I met with him and met with (defensive line) coach (Jamar) Cain, and he said he was going to offer me a full scholarship to LSU. "And my first instinct was just to give him a hug, because I've been through so much, and it's been a long journey. But it never stops. It's right back to work. I never get satisfied, and I'm just hungrier than ever. My goal is the NFL, and even when I get there it's still going to be putting in work no matter what the circumstances are."

