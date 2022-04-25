LSU offer "a dream" for surprised 2026 Georgia OT Katrell Webb

"I was surprised because nobody from the school really followed me on Twitter, so I didn’t even know I was on their radar," Webb said. "It was like a dream because everybody knows LSU football is one of the best schools in the country, and having an offer from a school like that is unbelievable.

And certainly not that LSU would extend an SEC scholarship offer Saturday, a month before the 2026 prospect completes his eighth-grade year of school.

Katrell Webb expected to play college football one day — just not necessarily that those opportunities would start presenting themselves so early.

"Then again, I have been working and I believe I am among the best in the country and the best looks for the best."

At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds already, Webb has an impressive frame that can't be coached and a skillset beyond his years that he is working to continue developing.

The Suwanee, Ga., native, who will be a freshman at Collins Hill this year, was named the eighth-grade offensive lineman of the year in February by youth sports platform Born to Compete.

In March, he was named MVP of the position group at Under Armour's middle school camp in Atlanta.

And, to his surprise, Webb arrived to Baton Rouge this weekend already on the radar of LSU and offensive line coach Brad Davis.

"We were in the meeting room," Webb said. "All of the O-linemen were at a table with coach Davis. I was kind of in the back listening and just soaking it all in, listening to what he was saying. We were in there for 10-20 minutes, then it was time to go to the media room. Ao as we were leaving, I introduced myself and to my surprise he already knew who I was and said he had seen what I had been posting on Twitter and that he had liked what he seen. And then he offered me."

Webb said he enjoyed the coach's personality and sense of humor and was grateful for the time and energy Davis shared with the prospects and their families around his coaching duties for the spring game.

And the contest itself provided a glimpse of the passion of not only LSU's coaches and current players, but fan base and former players such as Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Tyrann Mathieu who visited for the occasion.

"Great environment," he said. "LSU's gotta have one of the best fan bases. The facilities were mind-blowing. The fields and locker rooms were crazy. The game was great. The boys were super competitive, and you know a team is great when they have players in the league and they return to visit things like that at the school.

"What stood out most to me was taking pictures in the locker room. That was the funnest part — and being on the field during pregame, just watching my position work like that and being able to evaluate myself to see where I need to be when the time comes."

The Tigers became the third program to offer Webb during a busy month on the road.

UCF extended his first on April 4, and Louisville his second this past Thursday.

He has also recently visited Georgia Tech and Arkansas in addition to camps and other work.

"It’s been great, mind-blowing and a dream to have these big schools offer me," he said. "My family’s proud. The bigger thing is now I’m a target, so I have to keep perfecting my craft getting stronger and getting better and more prepared for the season."