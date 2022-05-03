Russell Babineaux is still trying to wrap his mind around the excitement of an early LSU offer — much like an opposing defender reaching in vain after one of his breakaway highlights.

The 5-9, 160-pound three-sport standout at Acadiana had hoped to have an opportunity to play college football one day, and coaches and older college-bound teammates had told him he had the potential to do so.

But he said he never expected a scholarship offer to arrive so soon, or from as prominent a program as the SEC member and 2019 national champion.